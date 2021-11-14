Nexus Reaches One Day Volume of $2.37 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Nexus has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $43.63 million and $2.37 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,028,828 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

