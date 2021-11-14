Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 1.7% This Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $11.79 or 0.00018518 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00144858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.98 or 0.00493075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.