Mark Segal Sells 33,738 Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

TSE:TOY traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$47.98. 50,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,310. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.44. Spin Master Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

TOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

