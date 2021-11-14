Aduna Holding GmbH Sells 1,394,000 Shares of Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) Stock

Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) insider Aduna Holding GmbH sold 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,540.

Upco International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

About Upco International

Upco International Inc is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

