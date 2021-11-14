Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Mark Segal Sells 33,738 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

TSE:TOY traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$47.98. 50,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.64.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

