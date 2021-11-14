Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

