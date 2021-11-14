B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 122 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

