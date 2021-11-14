Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.40.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

