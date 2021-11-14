Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,133.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $95,133.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $17,659.51 or 0.27732807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 76.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00070833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00096746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.94 or 1.00726515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.24 or 0.07051554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

