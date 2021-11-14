Zacks: Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.97. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 744,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

