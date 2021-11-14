$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. Yandex has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

