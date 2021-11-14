Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 69.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

