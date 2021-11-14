Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 75 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

