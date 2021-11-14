Comerica Bank Has $12.40 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,660,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

