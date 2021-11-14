Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Textron reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 600,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,161. Textron has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

