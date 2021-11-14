WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and approximately $650,657.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

