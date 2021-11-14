ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $5,366.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.51 or 0.00303416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00103110 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00146532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

