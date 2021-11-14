Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. 418,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

