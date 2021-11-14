Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 4,621 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.