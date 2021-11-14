iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

