Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,426 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,394,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The stock has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

