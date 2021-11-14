Virtu Financial LLC Buys 78,467 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Peabody Energy worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU opened at $11.56 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

