Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

