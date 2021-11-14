Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.10 million and $612,643.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00096653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,103.79 or 1.00514819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.18 or 0.07057849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.