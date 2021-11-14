$0.47 EPS Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Ameren reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AEE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.55. 751,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,155. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,820,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 79.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 17.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.