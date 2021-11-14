Ellipsis (EPS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.48 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $250.10 million and $31.48 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 547,436,216 coins and its circulating supply is 472,978,131 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.