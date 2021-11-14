$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 716,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.