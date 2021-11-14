IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 69.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

