Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

