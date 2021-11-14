Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.14 million.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $92.28. 1,152,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,986. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 164.79 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.58.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

