Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $9.14 on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,036 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

