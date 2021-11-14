Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.58 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.78 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

