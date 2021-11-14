Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $166.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

