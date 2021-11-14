Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 180 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

