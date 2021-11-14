Thomasville National Bank Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,433.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2,312.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

