Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% during the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,268,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,392.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,391.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

