Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% during the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,268,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,392.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,391.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
