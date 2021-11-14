Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

CVX opened at $114.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

