Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

