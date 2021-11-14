Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SBUX opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.70 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

