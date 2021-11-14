Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $201.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.30 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $821.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 288,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

