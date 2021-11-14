ELM Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $620,871,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

UNP opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

