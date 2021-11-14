Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.29 million to $70.74 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $258.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 256,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,692. The firm has a market cap of $362.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

