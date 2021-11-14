Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PH traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.00. The company had a trading volume of 920,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,913. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

