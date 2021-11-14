Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.510 EPS.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 341,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,520. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

