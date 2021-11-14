Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock worth $6,343,979. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

