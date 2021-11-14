Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 3.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

