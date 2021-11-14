Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.