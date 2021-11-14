Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

