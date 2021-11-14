QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 824,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

