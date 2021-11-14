Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $209,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,122,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

